As curbs ease, Kozhikode’s local tourism enterprises bounce back

Kozhikode

09 November 2020 00:22 IST

Homestay owners improving facilities at ventures to attract tourists

Local tourism enterprises that faced a setback with the spread of COVID-19 are bouncing back as visitors flock to rural and beach tourism destinations in Kozhikode district. Homestay owners are now busy improving facilities at their ventures to attract more visitors and cash in on the tourist season.

“We are fully back to service as tourists have accepted the new normal. There are no special offers, but we get a lot of booking enquiries,” said a homestay entrepreneur from Kappad, where the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) recently reopened the beach after a major beautification work, which won the destination the prestigious Blue Flag certification. The reopening of the beach helped improve the business prospects of nearby homestays and food joints, he added.

A stringent health protocol is in place in such locations. Many entrepreneurs have roped in professional disinfection service providers. The experience of those who earlier rented out their tourism facilities for paid quarantine service has also come in handy for local entrepreneurs.

The DTPC’s flexible approach towards new ventures in the sector has encouraged many Gulf-returnees to try their hand in tourism and allied businesses. One such entrepreneur from Kuttiyadi village said the preference for eco-tourism spots among youngsters was proving to be advantageous for many local ventures. “We offer village food and stay at a very competitive rate. The word-of-mouth advertising by our visitors perfectly work for widening our customer base,” he added.

Romeo Thomas, an entrepreneur from Perambra taluk, said he had expanded facilities at his homestay to host more persons. “The latest addition under consideration is a small pool villa at the lowest service rate. Many entrepreneurs try to add such small attractions to their ventures to thrive in the field,” he said.

DTPC officials said the State government order declaring loan assistance through cooperative banks for tourism ventures would attract more investors to the sector. It would help stakeholders get a loan up to ₹25 lakh. A one-time financial assistance too had been rolled out for approved tourist guides, but no one was found applying for it in Kozhikode district, they said.