As COVID threat continues, poll campaigns turn decentralised

Kozhikode

27 March 2021 00:47 IST

In rural areas, priority given to small, local gatherings

With the continuing COVID-19 threat and the health protocol in place, the usual scenes of people crowding around candidates during electioneering are missing in many rural areas of Kozhikode. A decentralised mode of campaign giving more priority to small, local gatherings is seemingly the most convenient strategy adopted by a majority of campaign leaders.

“A big road show or a crowded public meeting is hardly possible these days. What we do instead is to arrange a number of smaller meetings and reach out to voters with our manifesto,” said Rasheed, a Muslim Youth League (MYL) worker who was part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate’s campaign in Koduvally constituency on Friday. He said the idea was working well as local activists were keen to arrange such venues and do the necessary groundwork.

Considering the health risks, the participation of senior citizens who often assume key roles in local political activities is less in rural areas. According to campaign leaders of various political parties, the senior voters are mostly invited to neighbourhood or family gatherings where the candidates meet them personally.

“The toughest part is to identify our voters during outdoor campaigns. As all wear masks now, it’s quite difficult to identify even familiar faces or talk to them in an effective way,” said a local campaigner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Koduvally. He said many voters also failed to identify candidates who wore masks.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) campaigners from Thiruvambady Assembly constituency said the number of roadshows organised to support candidates was brought down in view of the pandemic threat. They said the roadshows would be taken out only to mark the culmination of the ongoing door-to-door campaign and in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.