ADVERTISEMENT

Arunaksharan Narayanankutty in Elsevier-Stanford list

October 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Arunaksharan Narayanankutty

Arunaksharan Narayanankutty, assistant professor of Zoology at St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, has found place among the top 2% scientists of the world in the Elsevier-Stanford list for the year 2022. Mr. Arunaksharan is being included in the list for the third consecutive year and has been selected based on his recent publications, H-Index, and citation received during the year. He completed PhD from Amala Cancer Research Centre in Thrissur on the topic ‘Repeated use of oil for frying and diseases such as fatty liver and cancer’. He is currently studying the possibilities of natural products and medicinal plants in defence against cancer and lifestyle diseases. He has published over 60 research articles in international journals and is an advisory committee member and guest editor of journals Molecules and Current Nutrition and Food Science.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US