Arunaksharan Narayanankutty in Elsevier-Stanford list

October 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Arunaksharan Narayanankutty, assistant professor of Zoology at St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, has found place among the top 2% scientists of the world in the Elsevier-Stanford list for the year 2022. Mr. Arunaksharan is being included in the list for the third consecutive year and has been selected based on his recent publications, H-Index, and citation received during the year. He completed PhD from Amala Cancer Research Centre in Thrissur on the topic ‘Repeated use of oil for frying and diseases such as fatty liver and cancer’. He is currently studying the possibilities of natural products and medicinal plants in defence against cancer and lifestyle diseases. He has published over 60 research articles in international journals and is an advisory committee member and guest editor of journals Molecules and Current Nutrition and Food Science.

