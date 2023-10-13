HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arunaksharan Narayanankutty in Elsevier-Stanford list

October 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Arunaksharan Narayanankutty

Arunaksharan Narayanankutty

Arunaksharan Narayanankutty, assistant professor of Zoology at St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, has found place among the top 2% scientists of the world in the Elsevier-Stanford list for the year 2022. Mr. Arunaksharan is being included in the list for the third consecutive year and has been selected based on his recent publications, H-Index, and citation received during the year. He completed PhD from Amala Cancer Research Centre in Thrissur on the topic ‘Repeated use of oil for frying and diseases such as fatty liver and cancer’. He is currently studying the possibilities of natural products and medicinal plants in defence against cancer and lifestyle diseases. He has published over 60 research articles in international journals and is an advisory committee member and guest editor of journals Molecules and Current Nutrition and Food Science.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.