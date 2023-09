September 07, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

A team of 28 local body members and officials from Arunachal Pradesh visited Chemanchery and Olavanna grama panchayats on Thursday as part of conducting a study about the functioning and various projects of local administrators. Officials said the main objective was to study the activities of the Kudumbashree mission in the limits of the local body. The details of special projects undertaken by the mission with the support of the local body were also collected by the delegates.

