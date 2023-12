December 22, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - Kozhikode

‘‘Thalolam-2023’ , an arts festival for the differently-abled children, will be held at Karinkutty in Koodaranhi panchayat on December 23. P. Surendran, chairperson of the District panchayat’s Standing Committee on Welfare will open the special event. Panchayat president Adarsh Joseph will preside over the inaugural function.

