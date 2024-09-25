ADVERTISEMENT

Arts fest to conclude on September 26

Updated - September 25, 2024 11:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Competitions in group dance, folk dance, mono act, mimicry, and mime are among the major events scheduled for the final day.

‘Navarasa-24,’ the three-day arts festival of Sree Gokulam Group of Schools, will draw to a close here on September 26 (Thursday). Competitions in group dance, folk dance, mono act, mimicry, and mime are among the major events scheduled for the final day.

According to the organisers, the presence of eminent personalities from socio-cultural fields has been one of the attractions of the inter-school event. Four stages—Petal Palace, Flower Haven, Blossom Bay, and Floral Vista—had been set up as part of organising the fest, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US