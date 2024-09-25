Arts fest to conclude on September 26

‘Navarasa-24,’ the three-day arts festival of Sree Gokulam Group of Schools, will draw to a close here on September 26 (Thursday). Competitions in group dance, folk dance, mono act, mimicry, and mime are among the major events scheduled for the final day.

According to the organisers, the presence of eminent personalities from socio-cultural fields has been one of the attractions of the inter-school event. Four stages—Petal Palace, Flower Haven, Blossom Bay, and Floral Vista—had been set up as part of organising the fest, they said.

