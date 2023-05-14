Arts camp at Meraki gets under way in Kozhikode

May 14, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The second edition of Meraki - an inward journey, a summer camp organised under the PRISM project is going on at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for girls at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode. The sports camp, as part of the event, began on April 24 while the arts camp began on May 12. Besides the usual arts subjects such as dance, music, theatre, and drawing, the camp this year has classes in maths, science, social science, and general knowledge too. The faculties are well-known personalities, and special performances by artists are also planned, a press release said.