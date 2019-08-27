Artistes offer to help flood-hit

Theatre artistes behind Adayalam, the upcoming play by the Kozhikode-based theatre collective Natakagramam, have offered to donate the profit from its screening for the flood-hit population.

The play penned by Samkutty Pattomkary is based on the Bhanwari Devi case in Rajasthan. Ms. Devi, a social worker from Bhateri, was allegedly raped by Gujjar men after she tried to prevent a child marriage in her village in 1992.

Her legal fight against the culprits paved the way for the Supreme Court’s Vishakha guidelines on sexual harassment at workplace.

T. Suresh Babu, director of the play, told The Hindu that the issue was still relevant at a time when those who were supposed to uphold the law themselves were found violating it. “Many people are not aware of the case, its background, Bhanwari Devi’s fight for social justice, and the legal tangles involved,” he said.

Of the 20-odd artistes involved in the play, four are from areas such as Thamarassery, Mavoor, and Olavanna, which were affected by the floods this time. “The play will be staged for three days from September 6 near Kampuram, Mokavoor, on the Kozhikode Bypass Road,” he said.

Most of the artistes are not full-time professionals, but home-makers or those who are employed in public or private firms, labourers and farmers. They joined hands only for their love of theatre.

The production expenditure was met by borrowings from theatre aficionados.

Mr. Suresh Babu said that the profit from the screening of the play would be handed over to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.