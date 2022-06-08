Artist resists rape attempt in Kozhikode, culprit handed over to police

She was attacked on a deserted lane and dragged through road

She was attacked on a deserted lane and dragged through road

A young artist from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district successfully resisted an attempted rape on Tuesday evening. She also caught hold of the culprit, who was trying to flee, with the help of locals and handed him over to the police. The Kunnamangalam police have registered a case.

The artist came out on social media, describing the incident in detail and publishing the photograph of the accused, claiming that “it was he who should be ashamed of his deed, and that she need not hide.”

The artist, who runs an art firm in Thiruvananthapuram, was reportedly walking back home around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday from Kunnamangalam when she was allegedly attacked. According to her, she had noticed a man who was following her and was hence alert. As she took a deserted side road without street lights, the man attacked her and attempted to rape her. He also dragged her through the road. But she managed to stamp him and escape. She cried out to alert the public. The culprit tried to flee, but she ran after him to the main road. Two young men on a motorbike helped her catch hold of him. Later, he was handed over to the police.

In her social media post, she said she was prepared to go to any extent to see that the culprit was punished. “He is a rapist. The identity of such people should not be concealed. I could resist it because I was alert and prepared. But a woman or a child who is less bold may have suffered at his hands,” she said, adding that she did not plan to let him walk scot-free and “would label him a rapist before the world, for attacking her body and dignity and for all the women in the world.”