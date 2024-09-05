Art show in Kozhikode highlights power of Artificial Intelligence

Unveiling the possibilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the distinctive features of advanced AI tools, Art of AI, an online collective of social media content creators and professionals, hosted an exclusive AI art digital show and demonstration in partnership with the District Institute of Education and Training at the Town Hall in Kozhikode on September 5 (Thursday).

ADVERTISEMENT

D. Damodar Prasad, Director of the Educational Multimedia Research Centre under Calicut University, opened the State-level event titled ‘Aiwa Art of AI’, which put on display around 1,000 creative artworks, including videos and photographs, produced by amateur and professional artists using the advanced AI tools.

Opening the show, Mr. Prasad said the scope of AI could be explored in a bigger way by incorporating it with all the possible sectors of life and learning. “Apart from its capabilities to kindle curiosity and critical thinking among learners with its unlimited prompting options, the AI tools can largely assist the self-learning process and facilitate the ease of doing things without any compulsion,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, claimed to be the first such free and voluntary initiative in the State to promote AI literacy, drew mass participation of AI enthusiasts and students. Around 15 LCD screens were arranged at the venue to exhibit the AI-generated artworks and explain its features with the support of trained volunteers.

Expert sessions on topics such as AI for business, AI in education, AI in cyber security, and Next Generation AI shed light on numerous possibilities of AI in different fields. A team of resource persons led by Tennyson Moris, Joseph Tholath and Sathiyan Karyad led the sessions. A panel discussion led by noted artist ‘Da Vinci’ Suresh on AI for Artists and live demonstrations on AI in Cinema and Imagination in AI were also part of the one-day show.

Shiju Sadan, the chief coordinator of the event who led the AI demonstration sessions and open forums, said the creative application of AI tools would help professionals save a lot of time and ensure quality output in their respective fields. “At present, many are ignorant of AI’s true potential, which must be addressed by the government and other stakeholders through AI literacy programs such as public campaigns, interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and exhibitions, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.