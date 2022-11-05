The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi has decided to renovate its art gallery in Kozhikode by adding one more floor to the existing building. A proposal of ₹3 crore has been prepared for the project to be implemented with the support of the Kozhikode Corporation. On completion of the renovation, there will be separate facilities for the artists to organise special gatherings. A State-level photo exhibition is also under consideration, officials said.
Art gallery in Kozhikode to be renovated
State-level photo exhibition also under consideration
