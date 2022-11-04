Art expo ‘The Road Less Travelled’ in Kozhikode from November 5, to feature works of 126 printmakers

It will be one of the biggest art exhibitions hosted by Kozhikode so far

Curtain will go up on ‘The Road Less Travelled’, a month-long exhibition of works of a wide range of printmakers, in Kozhikode from Saturday.

Featuring 126 printmakers from the country and abroad, it will be one of the biggest art exhibitions the beach town has hosted yet. The show will be on at two venues – Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery near Town Hall and S.K. Pottekkat Cultural Centre at Puthiyara – till December 5. The show is curated by artist and printmaker T.R. Sunil Lal.

Noted printmaker R.M. Palaniappan, who is also former regional secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi, Chennai, would inaugurate the exhibition at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery at 5 p.m., said Akademi Secretary N. Balamuralikrishnan at a press meet.

The show will feature the works of contemporary and upcoming artists, including Raja Ravi Varma, Bhupen Khakhar, K.G. Subramanyan, Somnath Hore, Laxma Goud and Surendran Nair.

Akademi executive committee member and art history teacher Preethi Joseph will introduce the show. On the occasion, participating artists K.M. Madhusudhanan, K.K. Muhammed, Manoj Vyloor, Muralidas P.V., Nijeena Neelambaran, V. Nagdas, Sreeja P., and Zakir Hussain will be honoured by well-known architect Tony Joseph.

“’The Road Less Travelled’ will be one of the biggest exhibitions in the history of Kozhikode as well as the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. While printmaking is a process-driven medium that interacts with artistic possibilities in multiple ways, it is also one that requires physical support systems often beyond the individual capacities of artists, leading to a lesser number of practitioners who choose to follow this less trodden path. In India, not many artists have chosen this medium. Hence the show is titled ‘The Road Less Travelled’. In such a scenario, ‘The Road Less Travelled’ brings together printmakers from across various global locations as well as from India,” said Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth.

Kozhikode Deputy Mayor Musafar Ahammed will be the chief guest at the inaugural meet. Akademi Executive Committee member Sunil Asokapuram will deliver the welcome note.