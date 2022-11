Art expo ‘The Road Less Travelled’ begins in kozhikode

Nearly 126 printmakers from the country and abroad are taking part in the art exhibition

R.M. Palaniappan, former regional secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi, Chennai, at the exhibition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

