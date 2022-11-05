R.M. Palaniappan, former regional secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi, Chennai, inaugurated ‘The Road Less Travelled,’ a month-long exhibition of works of a wide range of printmakers, at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Saturday. Nearly 126 printmakers from the country and abroad are taking part in the art exhibition. The show will be on at two venues including the S.K. Pottekkat Cultural Centre at Puthiyara till December 5.
Art expo ‘The Road Less Travelled’ begins in kozhikode
Nearly 126 printmakers from the country and abroad are taking part in the art exhibition
