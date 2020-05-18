Art community takes to online classes during lockdown

Kozhikode

18 May 2020 23:46 IST

With the lockdown putting a damper on their regular sessions, the artistic community in Kozhikode is slowly switching to the routine of online classes. While for some the online classes are just a fill-in for those lost due to the lockdown, some consider it an opportunity that needs to be explored.

Dancer Giridhar Krishna started his online Kathak classes two weeks ago, just so that his regular students did not lose touch of what they had already learnt. “Online dance classes are tedious. It can never compete with the normal face-to-face classes in which I can correct the posture and interact with my students freely,” said Mr. Krishna.

Mohiniyattam artiste and teacher Gayathri Madhusoodhanan has also begun “revision” classes for her students so that they can go ahead with the curriculum once the lockdown is lifted. “I do 20-minute modules for individual students so that they do not feel the huge gap,” she said. However, she feels group classes are better done face-to-face. “The online medium is good for theory classes, not for practical ones,” she said.

Besides dancers, several artists too have taken to online classes during the lockdown. Artist Vandana Kamath recently posted a video demonstration of one-stroke painting on YouTube and the response has prompted her to take up online classes too. “I have been doing classes on one-stroke painting and fabric painting for beginners for some years. Now I feel that I can get more students online,” she said.

Radhika Ranjith, who is part of the faculty in a few art schools and design institutes in the city, misses interacting with her students. She has joined hands with another artist Priya Perumpilavu to conduct online art and craft classes. “We plan to launch our classes soon,” she said.

Vadakara-based mural artist Ramesh Kovungal has launched classes on YouTube. Though mural art is not something that can be taught in a few sessions, he expects the online classes to attract some beginners.