Art aids in discovering common cultural traits, says Governor

The purpose of arts and crafts festivals is to discover the common cultural traits of people from various backgrounds binding them together, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

Opening the 9th edition of the Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival (SIACF) at the Sargaalaya Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal on Thursday, he said the village had over the last decade been the perfect gateway to experiencing arts and crafts.

Mr. Khan appreciated the organisers for being instrumental in reviving dying crafts in heritage villages, thereby providing employment to around 2,000 artisans.

He also lauded efforts made as part of the Pottery Village project to promote clay as a viable building material.

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said Sargaalaya was the pride of Kadathanad as well as the Tourism Department as it was one of the best tourist attractions in the State.

K. Muralidharan, MP, said he had proposed more flights to the Kannur International Airport, which, if materialised, would boost tourism in north Kerala.

Tourism Director P. Balakiran, K. Dasan, MLA, and District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao were present.

The 20-day festival features 220 stalls displaying works of around 400 artisans from 25 States, besides those from countries like Nepal, Uganda, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Iran, and Mauritius.

The Pottery Village featuring 10 traditional houses made of clay and the Heritage Village pavilion are the major attractions of the festival this season.