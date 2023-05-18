Arrangements in place to check fitness of educational institution vehicles

May 18, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

With just two weeks to go for the reopening of schools, the police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) have begun preparations to check the fitness of educational institution vehicles and details of drivers who offer pick-and-drop services.

For the first time, details of students who depend on school buses will also be gathered to ensure proper monitoring.

The traffic police will begin intensive checking of private and KSRTC buses soon. Squads will primarily check the fitness of tyres, condition of pneumatic doors, and insurance and fitness documents.

Training for drivers

School bus drivers will have to undergo a one-day training in safe driving practices. The sessions are likely to be conducted by the traffic police on May 30. The attendees will be given certificates on completion of training, and they will have to be produced during road checking.

Besides, heads educational institutions will have to exchange details of students travelling in school buses with the traffic police. According to the police, the details are sought as part of preparations to ensure better monitoring. The data will also be useful during emergencies, they said.

Route officers

The appointment of route officers — either a teacher or non-teaching staff — to escort students travelling in school buses will be mandatory from this academic year. Only buses with clearance from the MVD will be permitted to operate services. Speed governors and GPS trackers are also a must. The approved vehicles will be given a sticker for easy identification.

Screening of school bus drivers will also have to be done by educational institutions. The school managements concerned will be held accountable if drivers are caught for drug abuse or intoxication during duty hours. Violation of speed limit too will be treated as a serious offence. In school zones, the limit has been fixed at 30 km/hour. It can go up to 50 km/hr on other roads.