Around 50 bridges in State to be considered for beautification

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday said the beautification of about 50 bridges in Kerala would be considered by the State government in 2023. After visiting the 40-year-old Kallayi bridge in the city, he said the initiative would be to protect the history associated with each of the constructions. The cooperation of various local bodies would also be ensured for the project, he said.
