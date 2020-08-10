Around 190 relief camps identified in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has identified around 190 flood relief camps across the city to rehabilitate people in the event of flooding or sea erosion. Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said that these camps could be launched in a matter of three hours if the need arose.
The camps have been categorised into four considering the COVID situation. Category A is general camp while B is for the elderly and people with diseases other than COVID. Category C is for those with COVID symptoms while D is for those under home quarantine. There are a total of 24 camps under category C, 26 under category D and 20 under category B. Some camps have facilities for more than one category. The respective village officers and assistant engineers are in charge of the camps in each village.
At present, three relief camps are functional in the city, and two in Malapparamba village. The general camp at Government Women’s Polytechnic at Malapparamba has accommodated 52 persons from Kannadikkal. They were shifted after the region was flooded on Saturday. A special camp (category C and D) is also functioning at Providence Women’s College at Malapparamba.
A general camp at Government Higher Secondary School, Cheruvannur, was closed after the people who had taken shelter there went back to their homes on Sunday. At present, a special camp is functional at Little flower School at Cheruvannur.
Camps in the coastal areas will accommodate victims of sea attack. The Corporation Secretary said that the flood situation was not grave in the city.
