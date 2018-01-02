Arogya Jagratha programme launched in district

The practice of taking preventive steps against contagious diseases should be inculcated into the public who are used to taking medicines whenever they get infected, said Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan.

Launching the district-level ‘Arogya Jagratha- 2018’ programme against contagious diseases in Kozhikode on Monday, he said that there were successful models for organic farming and waste management in the district that could be adopted to ward off diseases.

The Minister said that the functioning of the ward-level health army would be streamlined as part of the comprehensive programme, and that the equipment and other facilities for health workers would be made readily available.

There are 875 centres that can accommodate migrant labourers in the district, of which 341 are in a deplorable condition. There should be measures to ensure clean living spaces for them, the Minister said. He also suggested that mosquitoes be eliminated in rubber plantations by keeping the cups upside down. He directed the district panchayat to provide toilets and electricity to all houses.

Panchayats that have still not obtained land to set up mini material recovery facilities will be provided land under the Disaster Management Act, District Collector U.V. Jose said. District Panchayat President Babu Parasseri, MLAs V.K.C. Mammad Koya, C.K. Nanu, and Purushan Kadalundi were present.