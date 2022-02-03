Army job aspirants cautioned against fraudulent offers

Kozhikode

03 February 2022 23:37 IST

Social media pages of Collector and City Police issue note

The district administration and the Kozhikode City Police have cautioned Army job aspirants to be vigilant against the trickery of fraudsters and middle men, who offer placement support to job aspirants on payment of a fixed sum.

The cautionary notes now being circulated using the official social media pages of the District Collector and the City Police call upon youths to exchange the details of such suspicious agents with the Army Recruitment Office for the safety of job aspirants and appropriate legal action.

Police sources say many youngsters had the false belief that the pre-recruitment training centres were directly connected to the Army office for facilitating their easy and direct entry to the military.

Many job aspirants also misunderstand their call for training as the official invitation to join the Army.

Illegal attempts

Police officials, who have come across several cheating cases, reveal that the job aspirants mainly fall into the trap of Army job rackets as part of their illegal attempts to bypass the standard selection procedures including physical fitness tests, medical screening, and written examinations.

There is no short-cut to enter the Army bypassing the standard selection procedures under the supervision of recruitment officers, they point out.

Officials in-charge of the recruitment procedures inform that anyone can contact the Army Recruitment Office in Kozhikode over phone (04952- 383953) or through email (arocalicut67@gmail.com) for clarifying their doubts or to share confidential information with the authorities if they notice any suspected recruitment fraud.

The official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.

in is also available for better understanding the latest career openings, eligibility and the selection procedures, they add.