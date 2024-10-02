Arjun’s family alleges attempts to mobilise funds in his name

Family members of Arjun, the truck driver from Kozhikode whose body was recovered after a 71-day-long search from the depths of the Gangavali river in Karnataka, on Wednesday alleged that there were suspicious attempts by some quarters to mobilise funds in the name of Arjun and capitalise on the family’s sentiments.

Speaking to reporters here, Arjun’s brother-in-law Jithin complained that truck owner Manaf had attempted to promote a newly created YouTube channel for financial gains by uploading the emotionally moving visuals from the site of the rescue operation. He also held him accountable for triggering wide social media criticism against Arjun’s family with such visuals.

“Had Manaf been truly concerned about the traumatic state of our family, he would not have created a YouTube channel for marketing our emotions and sentiments. We want him to stop the practice, or we will seek legal recourse,” said Mr. Jithin. He also accused Mr. Manaf and diving expert Iswar Malpe of playing a “drama” in the name of the Arjun rescue mission in the last phase.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manaf, claimed that the YouTube channel was created to give timely updates about the rescue mission to the public. “Also, I wanted to keep it as digital evidence for future reference, and there were no attempts to mobilise funds,” he said.

“They [the family] could have raised such charges earlier. It is strange to make such claims now. There are suspicious elements behind it,” said Mr. Manaf. He also dismissed the charge that he had not attended phone calls from Arjun’s family during the rescue operation.

It was on September 28 that Arjun’s body was cremated on the premises of his house at Kannadikkal. The family members thanked the media and those who stood by them. They said the suspicious fund mobilisation attempts and the move to cash in on the family’s sentiments were noticed at a time when they were trying to return to a normal life.