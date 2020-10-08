Architecture studio win awards

08 October 2020 01:06 IST

Humming Tree, an architecture studio based in Kozhikode, under the creative direction of two co-founders Mohammed Afnan and Arun Shekar, has bagged three national and four zonal awards at the IIID Design Excellence Awards 2019.

It received the prestigious “Young Practice of the Year” award at the national level. The awards were conferred upon Humming Tree under various categories for its design excellence.

