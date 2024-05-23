GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Architecture expo under way in Kozhikode

Exhibition features innovative projects undertaken by ‘De Earth’ in the past 20 years

Published - May 23, 2024 12:04 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Architects at De Earth explaining a design for the Tagore Centenary Hall at ‘Belong’ an architectural expo in Kozhikode on May 22.

Architects at De Earth explaining a design for the Tagore Centenary Hall at ‘Belong’ an architectural expo in Kozhikode on May 22. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

“That architecture is limited to the affluent sections of society is a misconception, which has changed recently. Right architectural design can elevate even small projects,” said architect P.P. Vivek.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ‘Belong’, an architectural expo organised by De Earth, an architecture firm, in Kozhikode on May 22 (Wednesday), Mr. Vivek, one of its founders, said that beyond buildings, architecture had a role to play in manifesting cultural exchange between people.

Belong is being organised to mark two decades of De Earth through its different typologies of projects, from small single family dwellings with a budget of ₹5 lakh to large public spaces, master plans, and parks.

The exhibition showcases the philosophy behind their work, featuring models, videos, and the latest trends in architecture, including Artificial Intelligence and virtual reality. The major public projects on display include a master plan for the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, a competition entry for the design of Tagore Centenary Hall, Freedom Square, the urban museum project that won the firm several awards, the Thalassery Heritage Project, which also bagged accolades, and ultimately the Lions Park on Kozhikode beach, which is to be released soon. It also features budget housing projects, and residential buildings.

“The Kozhikode Corporation has been very forthcoming in accepting innovative designs for its public projects. However the civic body is a rarity even in Kerala,” said Mr. Vivek. Government agencies should prioritise architectural design in such projects, as a design culture in each location could attract tourists, he added.

On the other hand, he came down on the public attitude towards beautiful constructions, citing the defacement of innovatively designed bus stops at Medical College and Puthiyangadi in the city.

Architect Nishan M, Founder partner of De Earth was present at the press meet. The exhibition was inaugurated by Architect Tony Joseph, on May 21. It also features several architects participating in discussions and debates on the future of architectural practice and its relevance in nurturing a healthy community. It will be open to the public until May 24.

