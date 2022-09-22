Architecture design competition from October 27 to 29

The Indian Institute of Architects Kozhikode chapter will organise an architecture design competition ‘Reweave Kozhikode - Re-imagining the Comtrust Precinct’ as part of its Cross Roads Design Festival and IIA Young Architects Festival here on October 27, 28, and 29. A press release said that Reweave Kozhikode envisages an architectural design that integrates sites including the defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory, the nearby Mananchira and its surrounding roads, and Vaikom Mohammad Basheer Road. The participants need to propose what the Comtrust Weaving Factory buildings and the site could be used for, make analysis of the existing structures, their heritage value, potential of the site, context, and all other concerns relevant to the successful realisation of the project. Winners will get cash prizes worth ₹9 lakh. The last date to submit entries is September 29. For details, visit www.indianinstituteofarchitects.com