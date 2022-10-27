Architects’ festival ‘Crossroads’ begins with thoughts on reweaving Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

Crossroads, the annual Young Architects’ Festival organised by the State chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), has commenced at Sarovaram Bio-park in the city with global masters of architecture sharing their thoughts on the ‘Reweaving Kozhikode’ design competition on revival of the city.

IAA national president C.R Raju opened the event on Thursday.

As part of the Reweaving Kozhikode concept, the Comtrust building complex in the heart of the city had been identified on which the organising committee received as many as 50 entries. Nine of them were selected for the final round of competition. All the nine concepts on reviving the complex focus on utilising the historical structure to the maximum.

Peter Rich, a prominent architect from South Africa and one of the jury members, said the initiative would prove a catalyst for converting the structure into an asset. The young architects approached it in a distinctive manner, he observed.

Architect K.T. Raveendran, another jury member, said the project should not be over-developed. “It should be retained as a healthy green heart of the city,” he added. Architect Soumitro Ghosh said it was an opportunity to recover the past.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, M.K Muneer, MLA, and former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar were among those who participated in discussions on Comtrust development.

A documentary on architect N.M. Salim on the occasion of his 50th year in the profession was also screened on the occasion.

The ‘Young Architects Award’ instituted by the IIA will be presented on Friday. The three-day event will conclude on Saturday.