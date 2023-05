May 21, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Arangu’-2023, the district-level Kudumbashree arts festival, will begin at Koyilandy on Tuesday. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will open the event. About 500 women who recently emerged as winners in various taluk-level contests are expected to take part in the two-day programmes. A proclamation rally will also be organised at Koyilandy on Monday to draw public attention to the festival, a press release said.