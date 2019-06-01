Kozhikode

Aquaculture promoters to be appointed

The Fisheries Department has decided to appoint 22 aquaculture promoters in Kozhikode district as part of efforts to encourage inland fish farming projects. The promoters will be appointed in Kozhikode, Vadakara, Koyilandy and Thamarassery taluks. For details, contact: 0495 2381430.

