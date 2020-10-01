Approval for new building for East Hill KV

New building to be constructed in 18 months

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has approved ₹25.06 crore for the construction of a new building for Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, M.K. Raghavan, MP, has said.

In a release on Wednesday, the MP said that the KVS had given administrative approval and expenditure sanction for the building. A sum of ₹20 lakh would be released in the first phase. The planning could take four months and the existing building would be demolished and a new one built in another 18 months, the authorities have informed.

The Executive Engineer, Central Public Works Department, Kozhikode, would be entrusted with the job of demolition and reconstruction. The architectural wing of the department based in Bengaluru too would be roped in for preparing a blueprint. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister, had said in Parliament on September 19 that the approval for the building had been given.