Apprehensions over CAA, NPR hit national sample survey

Apprehensions over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Population Register (NPR) have taken a toll on the ongoing National Sample Survey (NSS) conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in north Kerala, especially Malappuram district.

The household survey has come under widespread criticism even as several grama panchayats in the Muslim-dominated regions of Malappuram have passed resolutions against all surveys initiated by the Centre.

The ongoing 78th NSS began on January 1, with Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen launching the programme in Thiruvananthapuram. The survey focuses on domestic tourism expenditure and multiple indicators for sustainable development goals for 2030.

Statistical officers attached to the Field Operations Division and officials of the Department of Economics and Statistics of the State Government are jointly conducting the survey in seven northern districts. “At the launch of the programme, the Minister had appealed to people to cooperate with the survey. Now, we have no choice but to request the Director of Panchayats to convince residents through campaigns,” said Saji George, Director, NSS Regional Office, North Kerala.

Around 35 households in 800 grama panchayats have been selected for collection of visitor characteristics on domestic tourism for preparing the Tourism Satellite Account at the national level. This is being done for the Ministry of Tourism.

Besides, the multiple indicator survey, conducted for the first time as part of NSS, will collect information on migration and construction of houses since 2014-15 for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. This apart, data will be collected on access to mass media and availability of birth registration certificates. Junior statistical officers collect data on tablets, while State Government representatives carry out the survey in the normal questionnaire paper mode. “The survey has not been stalled, but the opposition to it owing to ignorance has certainly affected data collection. Collection of socio-economic data has been in vogue since 1950. Unless the local authorities allay residents’ fears, it will be difficult for us to complete the task,” Mr. George said.

Usually, statistical officers engaged in field surveys face hostility from people. Last year, an officer was allegedly manhandled in Kozhikode city and another at Payyoli. Incidentally, data collected during the survey is kept confidential.