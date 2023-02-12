Appointment of assistant professors as HoDs: Calicut varsity Syndicate to reconsider its decision

February 12, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Syndicate of the University of Calicut is likely to reconsider its earlier decision to make five-year service mandatory for appointing assistant professors as heads of departments (HoD) in various subjects on its campus.

In the event of the absence of associate professors or professors, assistant professors are being appointed as HoDs. The Syndicate had decided on December 13, 2022, that such assistant professors should have put in at least five years in service. It was also decided to seek explanation from K. Divya, Assistant Professor, Department of Russian and Comparative Literature, who had applied for the post of HoD allegedly in an “unauthorised manner”.

Later, at another meeting on December 30, 2022, the Syndicate cancelled the decision to seek explanation from Ms. Divya and went ahead with implementing the other one. However, it was later pointed out that the time-frame for HoD post was against the First Statute, 1977, Chapter 3, Statute no. 18 of the university. In this context, a note was recently submitted to the Vice-Chancellor ahead of the next Syndicate meeting scheduled for February 14 to discuss the matter again.

The Thiruvanathapuram-based Save University Campaign Committee had sent memorandums to the Governor and the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes against the Syndicate decision.

