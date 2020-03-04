Appoint special officer to deal with complaints about title deeds: Sudheeran

The government should appoint a special officer to deal with complaints about title deeds, senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has said.

He was expressing solidarity with high range farmers, whose relay strike in front of the Thrissur Collectorate demanding distribution of title deeds entered the ninth day on Tuesday.

“The government should not consider the agitation of these farmers as a political strike. It is the struggle of the poor farmers for their survival. It is a democratic strike. The government can’t turn a blind eye towards it. The government and the Chief Minister should solve the issue regarding the title deeds in a time-bound manner, ” Mr. Sudheeran said.

He said he would write to the Chief Minister seeking his urgent intervention in the issue.

“Title deeds are the right of farmers. Governments have been ignoring their demands and their sufferings for the past 65 years. The government should urgently intervene in the issue and distribute title deeds to all farmers,” he said.