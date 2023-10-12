‘Appoint only senior teachers as heads of evaluation camps in Calicut varsity’

October 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) has demanded that senior teachers be appointed as chairpersons of camps for evaluation of answer scripts in the University of Calicut.

In a release on Thursday, the Calicut University regional committee of the KPCTA alleged that in some camps junior inexperienced teachers were found to have been appointed as chairpersons of evaluation camps bypassing experienced ones. They gave the examples of the camps for Malayalam subject being held now at Srikrishna College, Guruvayur, and S.N. College, Nattika, both in Thrissur district.

The KPCTA leaders said that only experienced senior teachers would be able to clear confusions and doubts raised by evaluators in such camps. Senate members affiliated to the organisation submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor urging him to address the issue.

