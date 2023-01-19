Applications invited for MBA programme at NIT Calicut

January 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for admission to two-year full-time MBA programme conducted by the School of Management Studies (SOMS) at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C), for 2023-2025.

Prospective candidates should have passed regular full time graduation in any discipline from an approved institute or university with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks (or CGPA 6.5/10) for Open/EWS/OBC categories and 55% (or 6.0 out of 10 CGPA) for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories. The applicants should have a valid Common Admission Test (CAT) score conducted by IIMs in 2022. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in group discussions and personal interviews, a press release said.

A total of five seats have been reserved for candidates sponsored by their employers to pursue an MBA at NIT-C. Such candidates must have a minimum work experience of three years in the sponsoring organisation, after graduation in any of the disciplines prescribed for regular candidates. Applicants with a valid score in national level entrance tests such as CAT/CMAT or equivalent would be preferred.

The last date for submission of completed applications is March 31. For more details visit www.nitc.ac.in, www.soms.nitc.ac.in or contact Chairperson-PG Admissions, NIT-C (phone: 0495-2286119) or Coordinator-MBA Admissions, SOMS, NIT-C (phone: 0495 2286075, 0495 2286076).

