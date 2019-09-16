Kozhikode

Applications invited from boat owners

The Fisheries Department has invited applications from licensed boat owners who wish to distribute VHF (very High Frequency) communication sets, Distress Alert Transmitter, and GPS devises at subsidised rates for enhancing fishers’ safety. Application forms will be available at the local Matsya Bhavans in the district. For details, contact: 04952-383780.

