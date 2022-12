December 23, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation has invited applications from women entrepreneurs who wish to start self-employment ventures under the State government’s Smile scheme for supporting families of COVID-19 victims. Interest-free credit up to ₹5 lakh will be available for selected beneficiaries under the scheme. They will be also eligible for a 20% subsidy on the loan amount. For details, contact 94470-84454.