February 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) has invited applications from youths who wish to be appointed as national youth volunteer for strengthening the activities of various youth clubs in Kozhikode district. Selected candidates will be eligible for monthly honorarium. Applications should be submitted online by March, 9, a press release said. For details, contact: 04952-371891.