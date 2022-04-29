Applications invited for PMAY-LIFE DPR

The Kozhikode Corporation has invited applications from eligible candidates for the 11th Detailed Project Report (DPR) under the PMAY-LIFE project. The last date for submission of applications is May 5, 2022.

Separate counters have been set up at the main and zonal offices of the corporation to receive applications. The applications should be accompanied by the villager officer’s affidavit stating that the applicant is a permanent resident of the city, a self-attested affidavit that the annual family income is less than ₹3 lakh, a copy each of land document, ration card, Aadhaar cards of all family members, two passport size photographs of husband and wife, a family photo in front of the existing plot or house, a copy of the tax receipt of the existing house, an affidavit that the existing house is uninhabitable, a copy of the bank passbook of a joint account of the couple in a public sector bank, and a letter from the ward councillor.

Those who were denied housing under the 10th DPR, as they possessed more than 5 cents, may apply fresh this time. Those who do not have a liveable house shall also apply with a self-attested affidavit. The applications should be accompanied by a plan and permit for a building which is not more than 60 square metres in size. Eligible applicants without permits shall produce the required documents at the one-day permit camp on May 5. Separate camps are held at the corporation office and the three zonal offices for the purpose, a press release said.