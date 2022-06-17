Applications invited for nature awareness camps

The Department of Forests has invited applications for nature awareness camps to be held under the aegis of its Northern Region Social Forestry wing, at select nature awareness centres in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A team of a maximum of 40 members, including teachers, shall apply for the camp. Applications in the prescribed format shall be sent to the Assistant Forest Conservator, Social Forestry Extension Division, Vanasree, Mathottam, Kozhikode- 673028 by June 28. For details, contact 85929 46408 or 85478 03871, a press release said.