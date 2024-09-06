ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for K.V. Krishna Ayyar research scholarship

Published - September 06, 2024 12:06 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Calicut Heritage Forum has invited applications from research students for a scholarship in memory of historian K.V. Krishna Ayyar to commemorate his contributions to the history and heritage of Kerala in general and Kozhikode in particular. The scholarship is part of an endowment instituted by the forum in association with the family of Ayyar and some donors.

The aim is to encourage original research in areas of history and culture of Kerala and Kozhikode. The scholarship carries a purse of ₹25,000 and a citation. The selected scholar will be designated as ‘Prof. K.V. Krishna Ayyar Scholar’. The award will be presented at the annual endowment lecture to be held on November 9. The last date for applying is September 30.

The applications containing the name, address, email id, and educational qualifications of the applicant, university/department where the research is being pursued, name and email id of the guide, the topic of the dissertation, and a brief description of the research topic should be mailed to calicutheritageforum@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US