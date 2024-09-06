Applications invited for K.V. Krishna Ayyar research scholarship

The Calicut Heritage Forum has invited applications from research students for a scholarship in memory of historian K.V. Krishna Ayyar to commemorate his contributions to the history and heritage of Kerala in general and Kozhikode in particular. The scholarship is part of an endowment instituted by the forum in association with the family of Ayyar and some donors.

The aim is to encourage original research in areas of history and culture of Kerala and Kozhikode. The scholarship carries a purse of ₹25,000 and a citation. The selected scholar will be designated as ‘Prof. K.V. Krishna Ayyar Scholar’. The award will be presented at the annual endowment lecture to be held on November 9. The last date for applying is September 30.

The applications containing the name, address, email id, and educational qualifications of the applicant, university/department where the research is being pursued, name and email id of the guide, the topic of the dissertation, and a brief description of the research topic should be mailed to calicutheritageforum@gmail.com