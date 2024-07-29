GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Applications invited for Kozhikode Collector’s internship programme

Published - July 29, 2024 12:02 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Applications have been invited for the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) run by the Kozhikode district administration for the period August-November 2024. A release said on (July 28) Sunday that the last date for sending applications has been extended to July 30.

The programme gives a chance to graduates to work along with various social development initiatives of the district administration. Those interested in joining should fill up https://forms.gle/cYXYCQbm8hUsZzEK9. The selection process would have two rounds, including an interview. Call  96336 93211, 04952370200 or email projectcellclt@gmail.com.

Kozhikode / Kerala

