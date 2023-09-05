Applications invited for Kozhikode Collector’s internship programme

September 05, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

Applications have been invited for the October 2023-March 2024 batch of District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) in Kozhikode district.

The DCIP is a multidisciplinary internship programme under which youngsters can be part of various developmental and social welfare programmes of the district administration. This is the 26th batch of the programme that has successfully completed nine years.

The DCIP ensures active participation of youngsters in government projects and developmental activities from the planning stage, helping them understand the nuances of public administration. The participants will be able to analyse various government schemes critically, develop solutions to several issues and implement them. The DCIP interns have played a major role in critical situations such as during the Nipah outbreak, COVID and the post-flood rehabilitation process in the recent past.

The next batch of the six-month-long internship starts in the first week of October 2023. Interested graduates or postgraduates below the age of 30, who are proficient in English, Malayalam and basic computer skills with an interest in serving the community may be part of the programme. They should fill out a Google form available on the website www.dcipkkd.in before September 10. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to appear for a personal interview. For details, contact 95267 69697, 9633693211 or projectcellclt@gmail.com.