Applications invited for distance education courses

June 07, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has invited applications for admissions to postgraduate and undergraduate courses offered by its School of Distance Education for the 2023-24 academic year. A release said on Wednesday that the undergraduate courses are BBA, B.Com, and B.A. in Afzal-ul-Ulama and Political Science. The postgraduate courses are in Arabic, Economics, Hindi, Philosophy, Political Science, Sanskrit, Commerce, and Mathematics. Call 0494-2407356, 2400288, 2660600, or visit https://sde.uoc.ac.in/

