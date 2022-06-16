Applications invited for DCIP

400 candidates have completed the programme

Applications have been invited to the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) for graduates who wish to be part of various volunteering projects and welfare schemes of the Kozhikode district administration. The internship period will be four months for selected candidates who will start their work in the first week of July. The short-listed applicants will be called for a personal interview as part of the selection procedures. Till date, over 400 graduates have completed their internship in different batches. For details, dial 9847764000 or mail to projectcellclt@gmail.com.