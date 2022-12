December 26, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

Kozhikode

Applications are invited from college students in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for cultural competitions in ‘Gender status and leadership’ as part of Avantgarde-2, a gender awareness event being organised by Gender Park, under the Department of Women and Child Development, on its campus in Kozhikode. Interested colleges shall contact 98468-14689 before January 2 to register, a press release said.