Applications for Chief Minister’s relief fund to be cleared soon

January 28, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

A meeting of the Kozhikode District Development Committee (DDC) on Saturday gave approval for the speedy processing of various applications submitted by financially backward families in the district to claim benefits under the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed Rafeeq informed the DDC members that all applications received till November 15, 2022 would be considered for fast clearance. He also said a separate meeting of taluk-level and village-level Revenue officials was held to speed up settlement of such claims.