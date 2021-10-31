App to access govt. services to be popularised

Campaign posters of Ente Jilla mobile app launched

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Saturday released the official campaign posters of the newly launched Ente Jilla (My District) mobile application as part of efforts to popularise it among citizens. The app aims to help people easily access all government services.

According to Revenue officials, Ente Jilla will help people know about various government services, review the functioning of government offices, and contact the departments concerned through phone calls and email. Citizens can also register complaints through the application, they said.

The application, developed by the District Informatics Centre (DIC), is available for free download on Google play store. The user can select the district, departments, and offices. The services offered by various offices can be easily viewed with the help of the application.

DIC officials said users could directly call the offices concerned using the Make a Call options. The Locate on Map option will help them find offices on Google Map. The Write a Review option will help users review the quality of services, they added.