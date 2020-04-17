App launched for drinking water supply

Jala, a mobile application for volunteers and policemen working for COVID-19 prevention to freely avail potable water, has been launched in the city.
The app, designed with the help of IT experts, is supported by the city corporation and the Kudumbashree Mission.
The app, which was launched by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, can also be used by the public to avail water at affordable rates.
According to the technical team behind the initiative, interested citizens can sponsor potable water for the needy though the app. It can be downloaded from www.jalawater.in, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.