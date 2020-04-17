App launched for drinking water supply

Jala, a mobile application for volunteers and policemen working for COVID-19 prevention to freely avail potable water, has been launched in the city.

The app, designed with the help of IT experts, is supported by the city corporation and the Kudumbashree Mission.

The app, which was launched by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, can also be used by the public to avail water at affordable rates.

According to the technical team behind the initiative, interested citizens can sponsor potable water for the needy though the app. It can be downloaded from www.jalawater.in, they said.